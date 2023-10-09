Local

Here’s how the Pirates stacked up to the rest of Major League Baseball in attendance

By Mike Larson

PNC PARK

By Mike Larson

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates didn’t make the playoffs this year, but the team had a strong season in terms of attendance.

The Pirates hosted a total of 1,630,624 fans at PNC Park this season — that’s an average of 20,131 fans per game, en route to a 76-86 record.

The numbers put the Pirates at No. 25 out of 30 teams in Major League Baseball in total attendance, however, as baseball stadiums vary wildly in capacity, leaguewide comparisons don’t mean much.

