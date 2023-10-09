Family of man hit, killed on Parkway East pleading with police to keep investigating

PITTSBURGH — The family of a man hit and killed along the Parkway East is pleading with police to keep investigating after his death was ruled an accident.

Delmar Greer Jr., 19, was hit and killed just off of the Churchill Exit along the Parkway East in April.

Police said Greer was found dead in the middle of the street. Troopers believe he got out of his car after it broke down and was trying to walk home when he was struck by a car. He lived just minutes away.

“I was like numb, confused, hurt, sad,” said Greer’s dad, Delmar Greer Sr.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office said Greer died from multiple blunt force and crushing injuries and ruled his death accidental. His dad was shocked by this news.

“The report I had seen says they dragged my son 77 feet down the street,” said Greer.

The family has a lot of questions, and they want state police to keep investigating.

“That’s all we want is justice for my son,” said Greer. “If they were doing their investigation right, they would know this person wasn’t paying attention to the road.”

Police said a driver called 911 when they ran over Greer’s body already lying on the road. That driver waited and gave police his dashcam video.

Greer’s family told us before they believe that dashcam video may show who initially hit him and left him there to die. Troopers said they’re combing through footage to see if they can identify any additional drivers. So far, there have been no arrests.

Channel 11 reached out to state police regarding the family’s concerns. They said it’s still an ongoing case and they are continuing to monitor every aspect of the investigation.

