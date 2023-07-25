CitiParks to open 6 Cooling Centers ahead of spiking temperatures

PITTSBURGH — CitiParks will be activating six Healthy Active Living Centers as Cool Centers from Wednesday, July 26 to Friday, July 28.

Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees or above, which is typically when CitiParks opens Cooling Centers to the public.

The Cooling Centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue



Pittsburgh, Pa., 15216



(412) 567-7290

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue



Pittsburgh, Pa., 15212



(412) 766-4656

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue



Pittsburgh, Pa., 15217



(412) 422-6551

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road



Pittsburgh, Pa., 15208



(412) 244-4190

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue



Pittsburgh, Pa., 15204



(412) 777-5012

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets



Pittsburgh, Pa., 15203

The following CitiParks Recreation Centers with air conditioning will also be open with the following hours:

AMMON (2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

(2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. BROOKLINE (1400 Oakridge Street, 15226) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(1400 Oakridge Street, 15226) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. JEFFERSON (605 Redknap Street, 15212) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(605 Redknap Street, 15212) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MAGEE (745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PAULSON (1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206 Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206 Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PHILLIPS (201 Parkfield Street, 15210) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group