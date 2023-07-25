CitiParks to open 6 Cooling Centers ahead of spiking temperatures

PITTSBURGH — CitiParks will be activating six Healthy Active Living Centers as Cool Centers from Wednesday, July 26 to Friday, July 28.
Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees or above, which is typically when CitiParks opens Cooling Centers to the public.
The Cooling Centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
- Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 1555 Broadway Avenue
- Pittsburgh, Pa., 15216
- (412) 567-7290
- Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 3515 McClure Avenue
- Pittsburgh, Pa., 15212
- (412) 766-4656
- Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 745 Greenfield Avenue
- Pittsburgh, Pa., 15217
- (412) 422-6551
- Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 7321 Frankstown Road
- Pittsburgh, Pa., 15208
- (412) 244-4190
- Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 720 Sherwood Avenue
- Pittsburgh, Pa., 15204
- (412) 777-5012
- South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 12th & Bingham Streets
- Pittsburgh, Pa., 15203
The following CitiParks Recreation Centers with air conditioning will also be open with the following hours:
- AMMON (2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- BROOKLINE (1400 Oakridge Street, 15226) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- JEFFERSON (605 Redknap Street, 15212) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- MAGEE (745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- PAULSON (1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206 Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- PHILLIPS (201 Parkfield Street, 15210) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
