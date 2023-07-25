Man charged with attempted homicide for allegedly attacking person at downtown hotel

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say a person was viciously attacked at a downtown hotel, and the person they say is responsible is facing attempted homicide charges.

Officers were called to the Even Hotel along Forbes Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday for a report of a fight. First responders found a victim unconscious with their pants ripped off and blood coming from their head, according to the complaint.

The suspect, Heiko Calhoun, 26, was found along Smithfield Street, where he was taken into custody.

Calhoun told officers the victim walked by him in the lobby and said something to provoke him, so he put the victim in a chokehold then stomped the victim, according to the complaint.

Officers viewed surveillance of the incident which showed the victim at an elevator alone when Calhoun walked up behind the victim, and “viciously assaulted the victim,” put the victim in a chokehold then banged the victim’s head on the floor, according to court documents. The victim was motionless on the floor when Calhoun returned several times to kick and stomp the victim and to take items from the victim, including the victim’s pants, police said.

The victim was hospitalized with a head injury and was intubated, listed in critical condition, according to court documents.

Calhoun is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and reckless endangerment.

