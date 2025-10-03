Citizens expands Pittsburgh presence with Roxian Theatre sponsorship

Citizens on Wednesday announced its second major sponsorship of a live entertainment venue in the Pittsburgh region so far this year, partnering with the renamed Roxian Theatre presented by Citizens.

The McKees Rocks facility has been a cornerstone of the Pittsburgh region’s live music culture since it opened in 1929, initially showcasing vaudeville acts. A major restoration of the 1,400 seat facility was completed in 2019. It is owned by Live Nation.

“It’s a partnership and an investment,” said Mark Rendulic, Citizens Pittsburgh market president.

Citizens did not disclose financial terms.

“What I would say is this is a continuation of the focus on Pittsburgh, which we view as a crucial market,” Rendulic said.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group