City of Pittsburgh homicide numbers down in 2023 after record-breaking amount in 2022

PITTSBURGH — In 2022, the City of Pittsburgh saw a record-breaking number of homicides. In 2023, the number decreased by 26%.

Tuesday, Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto broke down the numbers.

On Sunday evening, police responded to a shooting in Carrick just before 9 p.m. The man, who has yet to be identified, was shot multiple times while standing on his front porch marking the last murder of 2023 within the City of Pittsburgh.

In total, the City of Pittsburgh saw 52 homicides in 2023.

A significant decrease from 2022 when there were 71 homicides within the city and while the numbers have not returned to the pre-pandemic low of 37 murders in 2019. This is the first time in three years the city has seen a decline.

Scirotto largely credited community involvement for the decline.

“There was a time when you couldn’t speak to violence because you were typecast as a certain type of person,” Scirotto said. “That’s changed dramatically a lot of the information we are getting in advance is from the community and how they can inform us in advance of some of these actions, following some of these actions, and at least lead us in the direction to hold these individuals accountable.”

Allegheny County’s homicide numbers also decreased by roughly 16% from 2022 to 2023. County officials also credited a changing culture and community engagement.

“As you increase the levels of intervention and the type of intervention you are going to keep seeing the decreases in the number of homicides,” Director of Violence Prevention Lee Davis said.

Unfortunately, county officials have noted that as more people migrate out of the city due to either affordability or opportunity some of the lower-income municipalities have seen violence soar, re-enforcing the longstanding connection between poverty and violence.

“The demographics are always consistent and they have been throughout the years, unfortunately, it impacts our Black community in a way that doesn’t impact our white community,” Davis said.

Knowing this, the chief says the department will continue to work closely with residents to prevent violence and make resources available

“We know that we have to do better with our inroads and connecting in the Black community so that we ensure that we are keeping that community safe,” Scirotto said.

Beginning at the end of the month, Pittsburgh police will launch their violence prevention unit which will be solely dedicated to addressing gun violence.

