Man shot by ex-girlfriend while breaking into her Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — A man is in the hospital, and facing criminal charges, after he was shot while breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home Sunday night.

A criminal complaint alleges Devon Washington, 34 broke into the home on the 300 block of Burrow Street in Pittsburgh’s Terrace Village neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The homeowner shot him once while she was on the phone with 911. He walked away after being shot, later showing up at UPMC. The complaint states he was shot in the right abdomen and was in critical condition.

In an interview with police, the woman said she and Washington had been in an on-and-off relationship for two and a half years but were going through a breakup. That day, they were arguing over text about items Washington left at her second home in McKees Rocks.

The complaint states she went to get the items and ended up coming across Washington while on the road around 4:30 p.m. He started following her, and she called 911, claiming he tried to run her off the road. Police found “corroborating video evidence” of the incident, noting that Washington was “chasing and blocking” her vehicle.

After this incident, the complaint states the woman obtained a PFA, went to pick up a friend and returned to her home on Burrow Street.

When she returned home, she realized she had not locked the doors, and Washington had been inside, the complaint says. She was “clearing” the home to make sure he wasn’t still there when she heard banging, and Washington broke down the back door. He then broke down the front door and charged the woman while she was on the phone with 911, telling her to shoot. The woman told police she fired the weapon because she felt “terrified.”

Washington is facing eight charges, including criminal trespass, stalking and burglary.

