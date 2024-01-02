Japan Airlines plane in flames after colliding with plane at Tokyo airport

A Japan Airlines plane burst into flames after it collided with another plane as it landed on a runway at Tokyo International Airport on Tuesday evening, according to a Japanese broadcaster.

NHK broadcast video of the plane fully involved in flames on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. Local TV video showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway, The Associated Press reported. The area around the wing then caught fire.

Footage from NHK an hour later showed the plane fully on fire.

The plane collided with a coast guard plane, authorities said, according to NHK.

The BBC reported that all 379 passengers and crew were able to get off the aircraft safely, authorities told NHK.

The plane, Japan Airlines Flight 516, departed from New Chitose airport at 16:00 local time (07:00 GMT) and was scheduled to land at Haneda at 17:40.

According to Japanese military officials, five crewmembers on the coast guard plane are missing, reported. The pilot of the plane was evacuated.

Video showed the plane burning on the runway early Tuesday in Japan.

