Local

Woman found dead in Uniontown home; suspect identified

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Breaking news WPXI Breaking news WPXI (WPXI)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A woman was found dead in a Uniontown house Monday afternoon.

Channel 11′s Antoinette Del Bel is at the scene, learning more about this breaking story. Watch 11 @ 11 for more information.

According to Uniontown police, Franverlys “Nicole” Zambranobriceno was found dead from a single gunshot wound in a house on Bierer Avenue at 1:31 p.m.

Police said she was believed to have been dead for at least a couple of days.

According to police, officers were first notified by her coworkers on Dec. 29 after she didn’t show up or call out for work.

A male suspect has been identified but he’s not in custody, police said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Steelers HC Mike Tomlin gives update on which quarterback will start against Ravens
  • 2 ‘New Year’s’ babies born at exact same time at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
  • Here’s a look at the Steelers’ path to the playoffs after beating the Seahawks
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh trash, recycling collection changes go into effect
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read