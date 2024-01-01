Woman found dead in Uniontown home; suspect identified

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A woman was found dead in a Uniontown house Monday afternoon.

According to Uniontown police, Franverlys “Nicole” Zambranobriceno was found dead from a single gunshot wound in a house on Bierer Avenue at 1:31 p.m.

Police said she was believed to have been dead for at least a couple of days.

According to police, officers were first notified by her coworkers on Dec. 29 after she didn’t show up or call out for work.

A male suspect has been identified but he’s not in custody, police said.

