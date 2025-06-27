City of Pittsburgh submits expression of interest to host 2028 World Cup of Hockey

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is submitting an expression of interest to host the 2028 World Cup of Hockey.

Channel 11 Sports Anchor Jenna Harner confirmed the news Thursday night.

The expression of interest, sent to the NHL and NHLPA, is the first phase of the bidding process to host the tournament.

Two cities in North America, Europe and “other international markets” will be selected for games in early 2026.

The NHL and NHLPA will decide the cities that advance in the bidding process based upon “presenting a compelling vision for hosting the tournament, not solely on meeting minimum requirements.”, per the NHLPA.

The 8-nation tournament will run in February 2028 and is expected to feature round-robin and quarterfinal games in two host cities. The tournament is expected to be 12 days and include 17 games.

