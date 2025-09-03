City of Washington police asking for public’s help in identifying suspect in multiple thefts

Local

WASHINGTON, Pa. — City of Washington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in multiple thefts.

On social media, police shared photos of a man who they say is suspected of involvement in thefts from local businesses.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or location is urged to call police at (724) 223-4108 or email tips@washingtonpa.us.

