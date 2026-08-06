Properties in Knoxville community repeatedly vandalized for months

PITTSBURGH — People living along Alice Street in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood say they have reached a breaking point after months of repeated vandalism.

Now, Pittsburgh Police are investigating as neighbors hope those responsible are finally identified.

Residents told Channel 11 the latest incidents happened overnight Wednesday, when someone spray-painted obscene graffiti on roads, fences and multiple vehicles.

Richard Carrington is one of the victims.

He said a neighbor notified him Wednesday morning that someone had spray-painted a lewd image on his vehicle.

Carrington believes the vandalism happened shortly after 4 a.m.

“I was out here until 3:30 in the morning sitting on the porch, and I went in and [my neighbor] got film from 4 o’clock in the morning, so it must’ve happened right after that,” Carrington said.

Neighbors say Carrington’s vehicle and at least two others were also vandalized.

Residents told Channel 11 the problem has been ongoing since April.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, two vandalism reports were taken Wednesday afternoon.

Another resident, Ray Daugherty, showed Channel 11 damage to his own property.

Someone spray-painted an expletive on his fence.

“This is everybody. They just target everybody, whoever they want. It’s annoying. I’ve been here for 31 years; I’ve never had it this bad,” Daugherty said.

Several neighbors believe children are responsible for the repeated acts of vandalism.

Daugherty shared home surveillance video that appears to show a young girl throwing an object at a neighbor’s home before running away.

Another video recorded late at night appears to show a group of children running through a neighbor’s backyard before being confronted and chased off.

“This has been going on for months and like I said, the cops are aware of who they are; they just can’t catch them in the act,” Daugherty said.

Daugherty said he plans to turn over his home security footage to investigators.

Neighbors say the repeated vandalism is taking a toll on the community.

“You got most of the people living on this street getting ready to move anyway,” Carrington said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said detectives working in plain clothes are actively investigating the incidents and trying to identify whoever is responsible.

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