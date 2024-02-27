Clairton police try to identify child found alone in city

The Clairton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a boy found this morning in the city.

The child, who officials guess to be between 2 and 3 years old, was found walking outside by himself with no shoes or socks, the department posted around 10:30 a.m. to Facebook. He was found in the 900 block of Vankirk Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

