Local

Clairton police try to identify child found alone in city

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Found Clairton Police Department is asking for help to identify a boy found Tuesday morning. (Clairton Police Department)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

The Clairton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a boy found this morning in the city.

The child, who officials guess to be between 2 and 3 years old, was found walking outside by himself with no shoes or socks, the department posted around 10:30 a.m. to Facebook. He was found in the 900 block of Vankirk Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • New Sewickley Township police officer hit by vehicle during traffic stop
  • Woman accused of trying to extort previous employer by locking them out of website, demanding ransom
  • Investigations underway after 82-year-old woman dies outside personal care home
  • VIDEO: ‘Several’ animals die in fire at South Park reptile rescue
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read