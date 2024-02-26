Investigations underway after 82-year-old woman dies outside personal care home

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple agencies are investigating after an 82-year-old woman was found dead outside of the facility she was living in. Mt. Assisi Place is a personal care facility in Ross Township

Nancy Tyler, 82, was found outside Sunday around 10:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Forest Ave. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Ross Township Police and Pennsylvania’s Office of Long-Term Living both confirm they are investigating the circumstances surrounding Tyler’s death.

A family member, who did not want to be interviewed on camera, said Tyler had dementia and that it was not the first time she got out of the facility.

The director of the facility, Diane Ott, declined requests for an interview but provided the following statement: “We mourn the loss of Mrs. Tyler. As required by our privacy obligations and out of respect for the family, we have no comment at this time.”

The medical examiner listed Tyler’s cause of death as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, also known as coronary artery disease. Her listed manner of death is accidental.

The facility’s website says the “entire facility is outfitted with modern security systems.”

Senior facilities like Mt. Assisi Place are required to report deaths to Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services. A spokesman confirmed the Office of Long-Term Living is investigating and provided the following statement: “The Department of Human Services (DHS) takes reports and complaints about the safety of individuals in licensed facilities very seriously and we work to ensure that any potential violations that put people at risk are handled urgently. This incident has been reported to DHS and we are actively investigating; we cannot comment further on specific investigations.”

