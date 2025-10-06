Clark Howard: Free roadside assistance offered by auto insurers could lead to higher premiums

Consumer advisor Clark Howard warns that free roadside assistance offered by auto insurers could lead to higher premiums.

While some insurance companies provide roadside assistance as a complimentary service, Howard explains that using this service might be recorded as a claim, potentially increasing future insurance costs.

“It’s a trap,” said Clark Howard, cautioning consumers about the hidden costs of accepting free roadside assistance from insurers.

Howard points out that insurers may record the use of roadside assistance in their databases as a claim, which can affect a customer’s insurance profile.

This practice could result in higher premiums and make other insurers less willing to provide coverage.

Howard advises consumers to be wary of such offers, suggesting that the seemingly beneficial service could have long-term financial consequences.

