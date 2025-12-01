Clearview FCU opens first downtown Pittsburgh branch, capping record expansion year

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s largest credit union has officially planted its flag downtown.

Clearview Federal Credit Union confirmed that it has opened its newest financial center near Market Square. It employs three. The branch’s address is 200 Fifth Ave. The site previously housed a Don’s Appliances store.

It is the 27th location — and first in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh — for Clearview FCU.

This has been a year of rapid and record expansion for Clearview as it tallied five new sites within nine months, more than any financial institution in the region.

