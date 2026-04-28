Investigation underway after incident involving ‘suspicious’ man on Montour Trail

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident involving a man they describe as suspicious that happened on the Montour Trail.

The Bethel Park Police Department said officers were called to the Montour Trail near Limestrone Drive at around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Police said a woman reported an encounter with a suspicious man who is estimated to be between 18 and 22 years old.

Investigators said the man reached to touch her arm, but the dog she was walking lunged at him and he then ran down the trail toward Peters Township. Police said the man was talking about her appearance before trying to touch her.

A Good Samaritan saw the incident and stayed with the woman until officers arrived.

That man reportedly had medium-length black hair, was around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighed around 135 pounds. He was wearing a grayish-white shirt, tan shorts and possibly clear glasses. Police said he had a light brown skin tone.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident or similar activity in the area to call the Bethel Park Police Department at 412-833-2000.

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