Coal truck overturns in Westmoreland County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A coal truck driver was hurt in a Westmoreland County crash on Tuesday.

A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said first responders were sent to Route 66 near Poke Run Church Road in Washington Township at 11:16 a.m.

The Washington Township fire chief says as the coal truck approached slower traffic on northbound Route 66, the driver hit the brakes and lost control of the vehicle. The truck then hit a hillside and overturned.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

