Code orange air quality alert issued for parts of Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A code orange air quality alert was issued for parts of Allegheny County on Sunday.

The communities that are impacted by the code orange alert are Clairton City, Glassport Borough, Liberty Borough, Lincoln Borough and Port Vue Borough.

Young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities during this time.

The Allegheny County Health Department said the 24-hour PM2.5 standard for the Mon Valley has been exceeded at an official monitoring station in the Mon Valley and is likely to continue.

Companies most significantly contributing to particulate pollution in the Mon Valley region are required to temporarily reduce particulate emissions, according to the health department.

The county said the air pollution warning will be in effect for the Mon Valley for the remainder of Sunday and all day Monday.

An Air Pollution Warning has been issued for the Mon Valley for the remainder of today and all of tomorrow. The 24-hour PM2.5 standard for the Mon Valley has been exceeded at an official monitoring station in the Mon Valley and is likely to continue. pic.twitter.com/uPvRRNx4Au — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 18, 2023

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group