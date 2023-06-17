Sources: Local activist arrested after allegedly assaulting officer, confronting Pittsburgh mayor

PITTSBURGH — Sources tell Channel 11 a local activist was arrested today after allegedly attempting to go after Pittsburgh’s mayor during Juneteenth celebrations.

Multiple sources confirm activist Will Parker, who ran for County Council, was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a Pittsburgh police officer in an effort to confront Mayor Ed Gainey.

Details are still coming in and we are waiting for a criminal complaint to learn more about the incident.

