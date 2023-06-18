Taylor Swift sets Acrisure Stadium record

PITTSBURGH — Taylor Swift broke a Pittsburgh record today, amassing the largest attendance by any event in Acrisure Stadium history. Swift’s second night of performance reached a total attendance of 73,117 according to 100.7 STAR Pittsburgh.

The stadium has hosted large concerts since it first opened in 2001. The first event hosted at Acrisure Stadium was a concert by ‘NSYNC, bringing in a total of 48,188 fans of the boy band. Since then, fans ranging from Kenny Chesney to Beyoncé have made their way to the stadium.

Following the release of her tenth studio album, “Midnights”, Swift embarked on her “The Eras” tour. It quickly became a popular commodity, with 2.5 million tickets sold upon release.

