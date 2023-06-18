Bus driver transporting Pittsburgh Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee charged with DUI

CHICAGO, Pa. — A bus driver who was hired to transport the Pittsburgh Pirates from Milwaukee to Chicago following Thursday night’s game is facing DUI charges.

On June 15 at around 1188 p.m., Indiana State Police said they were conducting a special event escort in Chicago. During the escort, the bus was not following the escort and driving away from escorting officers.

Troopers said they observed more erratic driving and stopped the bus. According to police, Ronald E. Funderburke, 61, of North Carolina, displayed “multiple signs of impairment.”

Funderburke was charged with DUI and taken to the Chicago Police Department.

Senior Vice President of Communications for the Pirates, Brian Warecki, confirmed the incident and provided the following statement:

“We are deeply concerned regarding what transpired Thursday night. The important thing is that all of our personnel arrived in Milwaukee safely.”

“Buses are contracted out to a local provider, which was consistent with this trip, and we are now in communication with the appropriate parties regarding this matter.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group