Stretch of I-70 shut down in Westmoreland County after crash involving tractor-trailer

A stretch of I-70 is shut down in Westmoreland County after a crash.

PennDOT advises that the westbound lanes of I-70 are closed between Exit 46 (Route 51 Pittsburgh/Uniontown) and Exit 44 (Arnold City). Drivers are told to seek alternate routes.

A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor says the crash was reported at 10:31 a.m. around mile marker 44.8. A tractor-trailer and a vehicle reportedly collided.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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