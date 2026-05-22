Local drive-in theater earns silver in national competition

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local drive-in theater is being recognized as the second-best in the country.

Dependable Drive-In, located in Moon Township, was nominated to be recognized by USA Today’s 10Best in April.

“Whether Dependable is your hometown drive-in, or your favorite drive-in is hundreds of miles away, do yourself a favor this summer and experience a movie under a starry sky,” a post shared by Dependable Drive-In said. “Thank you again for every vote, every share, and every memory made with us.”

Readers and drive-in fans were able to vote for the drive-in once per day, through May 11.

Experts selected 20 nominees, but only ten made this list.

USA Today praised Dependable Drive-In for its state-of-the-art, high-definition digital projection, its Dolby Surround FM Radio Sound, and four screens.

Shankweiler’s Drive-In Theatre came in at number one. USA Today said it is the oldest operating drive-in in the country, originally opening in 1934.

Dependable Drive-In is the last remaining drive-in in Allegheny County.

It was built in 1950 and continues to show movies.

Click here to learn more about the Dependable Drive-In and to see what’s showing.

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