Cold case: Man shot, killed following road rage incident in Fayette County

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is asking for help solve a cold case out of Fayette County.

Donald Roy Wilt, 26, was killed in a road rage incident in Henry Clay Township on Aug. 30, 1980.

After finishing dinner with his wife at a restaurant in the Grantsville area, Wilt headed west on Route 40 toward Henry Clay Township in his 1969 Chevrolet Chevette. Witnesses told police something struck the windshield of Wilt’s car and caused it to crack. It appeared Wilt felt that the driver of a white Chrysler Cordoba was responsible for the broken windshield, whether from a thrown item or from a rock kicked up by the car.

Wilt was spotted by several people along Route 40 hanging from the window of his car yelling toward the Cordoba as they continued to travel west.

The driver of the Cordoba fired at Wilt during their exchange. Wilt’s car crashed into mailboxes and a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The case has remained unsolved with investigators still trying to determine who shot and killed Wilt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111 and speak to Trooper Egros or contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of $5,000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group