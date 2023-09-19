Woman accused of running her boyfriend over with a car in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is behind bars in Westmoreland County after police say she ran a man over with her car in the driveway of his home. A 3-year-old is now being praised for getting the man help.

According to state police, troopers were called to the home on Darragh Herminine Road just before 10 p.m. Saturday for a domestic dispute that turned physical.

They said at some point, Cassidy Colbert ran over her boyfriend with her car as she pulled out of the driveway.

Their 3-year-old then sprung into action and got help, which is something troopers say they don’t see every day.

“No. Certainly unusual,” said Trooper Clifford Greenfield of the Pennsylvania State Police. “A lot of credit goes to that child.”

The child went to a neighbor who was in his garage. According to the criminal complaint, he told the neighbor, “Daddy’s hurt.”

That neighbor went to the home next door and found the man seated, but severely injured. Police say he was covered in dirt, had tire marks across his midsection, and appeared to have a broken hip.

“She is charged with aggravated assault, a felony offense,” Greenfield said. “So, it’s very serious.”

Colbert’s mom talked with Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek Tuesday afternoon, saying there are two sides to every story. She said the relationship was volatile, but that her daughter made a mistake.

“I just wish my daughter would have taken the measures to get the help that she needed, and we wouldn’t be having this conversation right here today,” she said.

She said she wasn’t surprised that her grandson was able to get help, but said she was sad he had to see what happened. Police praised that boy’s actions Tuesday.

“We’re just thankful that this child had the wherewithal to seek help for this injured man,” Greenfield said.

Colbert is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison, she’s due in court on Oct. 10.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group