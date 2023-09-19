Special election will decide control of Pennsylvania House

For the third time in less than eight months, Pennsylvanians will head to the polls for a special election that will decide control of the House, and today that vote is here in District 21.

Two candidates are on the ballot for the seat that Sara Innamorato left empty in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Democrat Lindsay Powell is facing off against Erin Connolly Autenreith. One will complete the term that Innamorato was elected to last November, but stepped aside to run for Allegheny County Executive.

Innamorato faces Republican Joe Rockey in that race this November. Her resignation bumped Democrats from a one-vote majority in the chamber to a 101-to-101 tie with Republicans.

District 21 includes parts of Pittsburgh and the suburbs of Etna, Millvale, Reserve and Shaler.

Five Pittsburgh Public Schools students will learn remotely today because their schools serve as polling locations: Pittsburgh Schiller 6-8, Spring Garden Early Childhood Center, Spring Hill K-5, Pittsburgh Sunnyside PreK-8, and Pittsburgh Woolslair PreK-5.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If there is a line at 8 p.m., anyone in that line will be allowed to vote. There were no changes in the locations of polling places since the primary.

And remember, ID is required by federal and state law if that voter is new to the voting precinct.

Election results will be available at https://www.alleghenycounty.us/elections/election-results.aspx.

