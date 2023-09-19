Local

Man charged with transporting more than $1.5M in fentanyl fails to appear in court for 2nd time

By Alyssa Raymond, WPXI-TV

Yan Carlos Pichardo Cepeda

PITTSBURGH — A man charged with transporting more than $1.5 million worth of deadly fentanyl to Pittsburgh failed to appear in court for a second time.

Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond tracked down the magistrate judge, an elected official, who released Yan Carlos Pichardo Cepeda on a non-monetary bond the day after he was arrested.

