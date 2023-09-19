Man charged with transporting more than $1.5M in fentanyl fails to appear in court for 2nd time

PITTSBURGH — A man charged with transporting more than $1.5 million worth of deadly fentanyl to Pittsburgh failed to appear in court for a second time.

Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond tracked down the magistrate judge, an elected official, who released Yan Carlos Pichardo Cepeda on a non-monetary bond the day after he was arrested.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., find out what the judge had to say to us about the decision.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group