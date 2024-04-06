Cold, cloudy start to weekend; light showers, flurries possible

PITTSBURGH — Have the coats handy on Saturday morning as temperatures are in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s for some! A few flurries or light rain showers, mainly in the afternoon, could pop up again. Otherwise, much of the area will see cloudy skies with maybe a few peeks of sun late in the day. Highs will trend warmer than Friday but around 10 degrees below average.

Sunday will be a noticeable difference as we see more sun, which will help get temperatures into the upper 50s. Clouds race back in Sunday night ahead of a disturbance, and we’ll watch the timing of the clouds for the solar eclipse. We will see a cloudy start to Monday, with a few possible morning showers, followed by at least some afternoon clearing.

Next week will feel totally different, with highs near 70 by Tuesday. A system will bring us more rain by midweek, but it does not look nearly as heavy as this past week.

