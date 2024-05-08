Controversial local magistrate receives proclamation of support from Allegheny County Council

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — District Judge Xander Orenstein is receiving a proclamation of support from Allegheny County Council.

Council-At-Large Bethany Hallam authored the proclamation.

“I’ve been seeing Judge Orenstein get really unfairly treated by the media, members of the community. I just wanted to show them that people are glad you are representing us and that you are making decisions that are keeping our community safe,” Hallam told Channel 11.

The proclamation comes after months of scrutiny. Orenstein has been criticized by law enforcement over their view of cash bail.

In the last few months, Orenstein has released a suspect accused of attacking an elderly man, another involved in a high-speed chase, and last September, a New York man accused of bringing deadly drugs to Allegheny County by bus. All of them were released on non-monetary bond.

>> Local magistrate Xander Orenstein pulled from arraignments ‘until further notice,’ sources say

That last man, Yan Cepeda, was just taken back into custody three weeks ago and is in the Allegheny County Jail after being denied bond by a different judge Tuesday morning.

“We’re talking about three cases. If you would pay that same amount of scrutiny to any sitting magistrate, any sitting judge, you would see these same examples,” Hallam said.

>> 11 Investigates Exclusive: Judge’s decision under scrutiny for 3rd time in less than a year

Not all members of council support the proclamation.

Council-At-Large Sam DeMarco told Channel 11 in a statement, “Praising someone for placing their own biases over the law explains what has been going on in Magisterial District 5-3-10. Xander Orenstein prefers to write their own laws on the fly. Official praise from the same county Xander is failing by letting criminals go free and putting public safety at risk, is not appropriate.”

Meantime, Hallam says she’d like to see Orenstein back hearing criminal cases immediately.

“I think this should worry anyone who is concerned about the separation of powers in our government,” she said.

There is no time frame for how long Orenstein will be off the bench for criminal cases.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group