Showers, storms developing Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Start having a plan ready for severe weather as a few rounds of showers and storms will be possible in the coming days.

Most of the day Tuesday will be dry with a pop-up shower or storm possible in the afternoon.

There is a better chance of showers and storms after sunset. Some of those storms could be severe with gusty winds and hail, so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast and have a plan ready in case severe weather tracks through your area.

Any storm that develops will bring frequent lightning, locally heavy downpours and the threat for damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts and updates and you can get the latest watches and warnings right on your phone with our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

