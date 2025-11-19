Community leaders hold ceremonial signing for Pittsburgh Land Bank Taxing Body Agreement

PITTSBURGH — Local leaders gathered for a ceremonial signing of the Pittsburgh Land Bank Taxing Body Agreement.

The group included representatives of the city, county and Pittsburgh Public School District. All of those organizations will oversee the land bank.

The signing was held outside the City-County Building on Grant Street at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to its website, the Pittsburgh Land Bank works to turn unproductive property or real estate into something beneficial.

Officials noted there are more than 11,000 properties in the city that are at least three years behind on taxes. They will also work to acquire, maintain, manage and market blighted or condemned properties.

“This agreement between the city, county and school district is a powerful reminder that when public institutions work together, our communities benefit,” Chris Rosselot with the Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group said.

City Councilman and Land Bank Chair Bobby Wilson noted that the land bank has so far been able to sell 100 properties over the past three years.

