Blight removal application period opens in Allegheny County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Allegheny County Map Allegheny County Map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Economic Development (ACED) today Friday that the application period for the Allegheny County Blight Removal Program has opened.

This is the fourth round of funding for the program, which has around $1 million available for demolition, planning and asbestos surveys.

Eligible applicants include municipalities, public authorities, councils of government (COGs), land banks and private developers. The program uses established blight conditions and will focus on demolition of hazardous structures and multi-phase planning efforts.

The program will include Emergency Demolition criteria for situations such as damages caused by fire or other disaster that occurred within 14 days of the application.

Individual awards are capped at $250,000.

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. at the application portal.

