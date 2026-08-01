Family, friends of woman shot, killed in Penn Hills hold balloon release in her memory

PITTSBURGH — Balloons filled the sky to remember a mother who died in a shooting and a crash.

Family and friends honored the life of Crystal Russ during a balloon release on Tunnelview Drive Friday night.

Police say Russ and William Broadus were dead with gunshot wounds in an SUV, which crashed into a neighbor’s home.

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Family members say the married couple was going through a separation when Broadus shot his wife.

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They add that Russ had filed a “protection from abuse” order against him.

“She had a good heart, and she shouldn’t be gone, and yes, we’re pissed. We have an attitude,” relative Jerry Denson said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, help is available.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Support is offered 24-7.

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