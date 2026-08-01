Apartments, vehicles damaged by gunfire in Pittsburgh overnight

PITTSBURGH — Multiple occupied apartments were damaged by gunfire in Pittsburgh’s Hill District overnight.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers responded to two separate ShotSpotter alerts indicating 30 rounds were fired on Webster Avenue between Devilliers Street and Erin Street around 11:10 p.m. Friday.

Once in the area, a witness reportedly told police he heard noises outside his apartment and came outside to find four unknown persons going through his vehicle.

The spokesperson says when the victim confronted the people going through his car, they started running and firing shots in the area of Webster Avenue and Seal Street.

At this point, officials say at least four vehicles and multiple occupied apartments were damaged by gunfire. No one was hurt.

Detectives processed the scene and recovered shell casings. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

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