Brazen thieves steal 3 cars out of Westmoreland County neighborhood

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The messages quickly started flying around as soon as people woke up in the Falcon Ridge neighborhood of North Huntingdon Township Friday morning.

Motion-detecting cameras mounted to people’s homes saw thieves going from one driveway to the next, testing cars to see if they were locked.

See video of the brazen crime and learn what the thieves left behind that shocked neigbhors on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

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