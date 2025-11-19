Companies are requiring more time in the office. Here’s how it’s affecting Pittsburgh commutes.

PITTSBURGH — As companies have increasingly called workers back to the office or reduced their hybrid workplace options, commuting patterns are shifting yet again.

Longer trips to the office have become more common in many metros, but there are some exceptions.

In Pittsburgh, the average commute time in 2024 was 24.5 minutes, which is up half a minute from 24 minutes in 2023 and down 1.3 minutes from 25.8 minutes in 2019.

That’s according to a recent analysis of American Community Survey data by The Business Journals, which looked at data for the nation’s 100 largest metro areas. The average commute time nationally was 21.96 minutes in 2024. That’s up from 21.84 minutes in 2023 but down from 22.05 minutes in 2019.

