Connor Heyward parts ways with his brother, Steelers; agrees to deal with Raiders

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Connor Heyward spent the first four seasons of his NFL career alongside his older brother, Cam, with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The siblings are parting ways, as according to Ian Rapoport, the younger Heyward, a tight end, has agreed to a two-year, $5.5 max value deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He’s guaranteed to make $2 million.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group