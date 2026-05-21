Pittsburgh leaders discuss solution to problem of youth violence

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh leaders are working on a solution to the problem of youth violence in the city.

It was the topic of an hours-long discussion inside city council chambers on Wednesday.

The roundtable comes two weeks after six teens were accused of attacking a woman inside a store in East Liberty and a new chaperone policy was put in place in Market Square.

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Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for the solutions brought to the table and what once councilperson said they think the cause of the violence could be.

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