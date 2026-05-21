Man accused of leading state troopers on chase in stolen ambulance in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY — A man is accused of stealing an ambulance and using it to flee from police in Beaver County.

Pennsylvania State Police said Justin R. Corrie, 23, stole an ambulance in Industry Borough at 7:57 p.m. on Wednesday.

When troopers tried to pull him over, he took off in the emergency vehicle, troopers said.

The chase ended when police used a “legal intervention” to stop the vehicle on State Route 18 in Center Township.

Corrie was taken into custody and is being charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, careless driving, speeding, and other traffic violations.

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