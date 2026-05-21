2 juveniles detained after stolen vehicle was found crashed in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A brazen overnight theft in one of Pittsburgh’s neighborhoods was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video from a home on Fairstead Lane in Squirrel Hill shows someone opening the door of a white SUV.

Moments later, the person crosses the street, gets into an unlocked black Kia and drives away.

Police say that Kia had been stolen by two male juveniles.

“This is the first time that this has happened in the over 21 years that I have been living here,” neighbor Glenn Klepac told Channel 11.

Authorities received the stolen vehicle report around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers later spotted the Kia on Brownsville Road and attempted to stop it but were unable to pursue it under department policy.

Police eventually found the vehicle wrecked on Pittsburgh’s South Side at the intersection of S 18th Street and Edwards Way.

Channel 11 cameras were there as a tow truck hauled the damaged car away and officers detained a young boy at the scene.

“There have been a few break-ins with minor things stolen,” Klepac said.

Neighbors in Summerset at Frick Park say the area is typically quiet but admit unlocked cars can easily become targets.

“It just reinforces that we should park our car in the garage,” one woman who asked not to be identified said. 11.

Another neighbor said the theft now makes them more cautious.

“We have had some people visiting who will park their car overnight on the street but I will warn them,” the neighbor said.

Police say the two boys detained in connection with the theft were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending.

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