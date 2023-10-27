Local

Woman killed in Westmoreland County apartment fire

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI - Westmoreland County map Westmoreland County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By WPXI.com News Staff

A 71-year-old woman was killed in an apartment fire in Westmoreland County early Friday morning.

Patricia Baylett was found in her apartment at 828 Dornin Street in Greensburg after a fire broke out around 1:40 a.m, according to the coroner’s office.

A 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 no other injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Massive fire rips through 2 barns at well-known dairy farm in Beaver County
  • Lewiston shootings: At least 18 killed, 13 injured, Maine governor says
  • 2 people flown to hospital after stabbing incident at New Brighton sports bar
  • VIDEO: Vandalism reported in Squirrel Hill on eve of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting anniversary
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read