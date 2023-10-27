Woman killed in Westmoreland County apartment fire

A 71-year-old woman was killed in an apartment fire in Westmoreland County early Friday morning.

Patricia Baylett was found in her apartment at 828 Dornin Street in Greensburg after a fire broke out around 1:40 a.m, according to the coroner’s office.

A 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 no other injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

