Crash in Cecil Township causing power outage

About 3,600 people are without power in Cecil Township due to a crash.

It happened around 7:10 a.m. on Reissing Road, which is closed between Millers Run Road and the Pennsylvania Turnpike entrance.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer shows a utility pole knocked over and wires down across the road.

There’s no word yet on when the road will reopen or when power will be restored.

