Introducing the 2026 Best Places to Work in Western PA

PITTSBURGH — The companies that are on the 2026 Best Places to Work in Western Pennsylvania list have been announced.

A company’s inclusion on this list is based on the results of online employee surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace. Companies were evaluated based on a variety of factors, ranging from employee job satisfaction to salary satisfaction to perspectives on management.

Listed in the gallery below, in alphabetical order by company name, are all 84 companies who scored high enough to be named to the 2026 Best Places to Work list.

The full rankings — based on scores devised from the results of Quantum’s survey, with companies being split into four size categories based on their local employee count — will be released in September, along with a special edition of the Pittsburgh Business Times that comes out on Sept. 18. Each company on the list also will be featured in that print edition and online.

Eighty-four companies scored high enough to be named on the list, with the first couple below, in alphabetical order:

Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Institute

AE7 LLC

AEC Group LLC

AIMS Construction

Allegheny County Conservation District

Allen + Shariff Corp.

Click here to see a full list from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

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