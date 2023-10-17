Local

Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down part of Fort Pitt Bridge

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Crash A crash involving a tractor-trailer in the outbound lanes on the Fort Pitt Bridge is causing delays. (PennDOT)

PITTSBURGH — A crash on the Fort Pitt Bridge is causing traffic delays in the area.

It happened around 1:05 p.m. on Interstate 376 Westbound, on the lower deck of the bridge.

While all outbound lanes were initially closed, the I-279 ramp onto the bridge has reopened with temporary stoppages happening as needed. The outbound I-376 ramp onto the bridge remains closed.

Video from a PennDOT traffic camera appears to show a tractor-trailer is involved.

PennDOT are asking drivers to consider alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates as more information becomes available.

