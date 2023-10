ATLANTA — A year after a man bought a car from Carvana, law enforcement showed up at his door to repossess it. It was a stolen vehicle.

“Police came out and they took my truck,” Anthony Williams said.

On 11 News at 5:45, how a group of thieves got away with selling a stolen car to the popular online dealership.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group