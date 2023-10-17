Local

Pennsylvania-based Hershey Co. denies Reese’s $25,000 promotion violates sweepstakes laws

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Reese's Sweepstakes Two packages of Reese's candy featuring a sweepstakes ad are shown in Ann Arbor, MI., on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Reese's may be violating state and federal laws with the sweepstakes offer. (AP Photo/Dee-Ann Durbin) (Dee-Ann Durbin)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Reese’s could be violating laws with a sweepstakes advertised on packs of their famous peanut butter cups, the Associated Press reports.

The promotion reads “You could win $25,000″ then, in smaller print, “See details inside.” Consumers must buy and open a package to see that no purchase is necessary to win.

A consumer advocate and former assistant attorney general in Massachusetts reported the contest, according to the Associated Press. Pennsylvania-based Hershey Co., which owns Reese’s, said its website contains full promotion details and stores selling the candy should have signs explaining it.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Mother of Karns City football player battling brain injury dies, family says
  • Thousands of Columbia Gas customers in Beaver County expected to be without gas for days
  • 500 Rite Aid locations slated to close after company files for bankruptcy
  • VIDEO: WATCH: Cell phone video captures aftermath of shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side; 1 man hurt
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read