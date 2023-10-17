Pennsylvania-based Hershey Co. denies Reese’s $25,000 promotion violates sweepstakes laws

Reese’s could be violating laws with a sweepstakes advertised on packs of their famous peanut butter cups, the Associated Press reports.

The promotion reads “You could win $25,000″ then, in smaller print, “See details inside.” Consumers must buy and open a package to see that no purchase is necessary to win.

A consumer advocate and former assistant attorney general in Massachusetts reported the contest, according to the Associated Press. Pennsylvania-based Hershey Co., which owns Reese’s, said its website contains full promotion details and stores selling the candy should have signs explaining it.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

