Video shows flames, heavy smoke coming from homeless camp in South Side

PITTSBURGH — Video shows flames and heavy smoke coming from a homeless camp on Pittsburgh’s South Side Monday afternoon.

The fire appeared to have scorched the side of the PJ McArdle Roadway bridge.

Frustrated employees that work nearby told Channel 11 they have complained about the camp.

We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety for more information.

