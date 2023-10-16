Video shows flames, heavy smoke coming from homeless camp in South Side

PITTSBURGH — Video shows flames and heavy smoke coming from a homeless camp on Pittsburgh’s South Side Monday afternoon.

The fire appeared to have scorched the side of the PJ McArdle Roadway bridge.

Frustrated employees that work nearby told Channel 11 they have complained about the camp.

We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety for more information.

A #homeless camp in #Pittsburgh’s #southsidepgh neighborhood had a fire Monday morning, which scorched the side of the PJ McArdle bridge. Frustrated employees that work nearby, say they have complained about the camp. #Fire investigators are on scene. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/VVifbHHtfi — Steve Pierce (@Steve_WPXI) October 16, 2023

