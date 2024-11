SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a crash in Westmoreland County.

The crash happened in the 3000 block of Route 119 in Salem Township Friday morning. PennDOT confirmed that the crash is fatal.

Route 119 is shut down between Route 22 and Latrobe Crabtree Road.

State police are handling the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group