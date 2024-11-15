Firefighters called to house in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Firefighters were called to a house in Wilkinsburg Friday.
Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to Pasadena Avenue at around 5 a.m.
Our crew at the scene saw several firefighters outside of a house.
Officials said no one was hurt in the blaze.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group